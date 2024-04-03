Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 260,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,468. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

