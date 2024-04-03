Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ CSQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,701. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

