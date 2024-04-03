Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,033,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Point Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.48. 121,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.