LVZ Inc. Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in J. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:J traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.67. The company had a trading volume of 345,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.56. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

