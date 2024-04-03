LVZ Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

LVZ Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 140.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,914. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

