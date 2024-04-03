LVZ Inc. Buys 1,331 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Photronics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Photronics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Photronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Up 1.0 %

PLAB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. 47,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Photronics

Photronics Profile

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.