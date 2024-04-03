LVZ Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Tesla stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.38. 45,038,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,617,438. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $536.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.