Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.56.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

