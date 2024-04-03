Crypterium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $237,148.37 (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Crypterium has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $237,148.37 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypterium token can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypterium has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,797,436 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

