Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.56 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. Ethereum has a market cap of $399.13 billion and $17.56 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,324.16 or 0.05050409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00070327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00027932 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016674 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,069,288 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.