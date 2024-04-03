Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

INTC traded down $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 16,044,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,457,383. Intel has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,011,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

