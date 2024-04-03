LVZ Inc. Acquires 6,250 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,890,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 589,252 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 199,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 496,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,120 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 379,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,984 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 53,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

