LVZ Inc. Purchases 962 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPHD. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,799. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.