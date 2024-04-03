LVZ Inc. Invests $2.29 Million in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LVZ Inc. owned 0.42% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. 7,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.96 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

