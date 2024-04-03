LVZ Inc. Has $2.95 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,862. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

