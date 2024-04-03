LVZ Inc. Cuts Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LVZ Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 33,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

