LVZ Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

Shares of FQAL traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

