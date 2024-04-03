Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Lessened by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $53,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 237,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

