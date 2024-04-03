Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on April 19th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years.
NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,448. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
