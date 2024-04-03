BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BOE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 49,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

