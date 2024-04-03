VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. 658,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,176,234. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.90.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.94%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

