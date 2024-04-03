Howland Capital Management LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 257,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,001. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

