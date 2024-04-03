Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,258 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in FOX were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 191.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 7,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.44. 152,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,398. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.82 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.