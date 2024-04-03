Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 87 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,021 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Softbank Group CORP. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,923,807 shares of company stock worth $964,126,290. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $162.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

