Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $459,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2024

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.6 %

PSA traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.78. 121,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,839. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.