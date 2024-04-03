Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $459,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.78. 121,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,839. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.50.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

