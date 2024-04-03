Heartland Bank & Trust Co Has $642,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.54.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $3.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

