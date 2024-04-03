Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.65. 582,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.40.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

