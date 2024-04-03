Heartland Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 339,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,292. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

