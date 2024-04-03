DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $14.43 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 170,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.73.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

