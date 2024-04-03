TokenFi (TOKEN) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. TokenFi has a total market capitalization of $151.56 million and approximately $29.15 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenFi has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One TokenFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenFi Profile

TokenFi’s genesis date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.1505196 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $33,324,004.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

