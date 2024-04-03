Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Short Interest Update

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,030,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 305,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,201. The stock has a market cap of $87.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.69. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,214.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,693,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 3,634,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,521,000 after buying an additional 1,798,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 1,272,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after buying an additional 1,073,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.