Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases By 8.7%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after buying an additional 585,049 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.97. 284,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CPGet Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

