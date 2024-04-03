Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases By 8.7%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.88.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,714,750,000 after buying an additional 585,049 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 379,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.97. 284,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.