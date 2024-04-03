Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Better Home & Finance stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.