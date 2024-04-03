Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Better Home & Finance Stock Performance
Better Home & Finance stock remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Better Home & Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.
About Better Home & Finance
