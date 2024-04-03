Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 29th total of 578,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,583. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 494.2% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

