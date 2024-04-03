Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $59.05 and last traded at $59.07. 2,474,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 20,053,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.16.

Specifically, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,032,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,559,224 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

