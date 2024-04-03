Investors Buy High Volume of Herbalife Put Options (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 9,005 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 197% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,034 put options.

NYSE:HLF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 823,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,444. The company has a market capitalization of $810.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.22. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Herbalife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

