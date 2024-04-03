Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 5,365 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 121% compared to the average volume of 2,424 call options.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AGQ traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $33.22. 1,866,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,479. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.25.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $701,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter worth $226,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

