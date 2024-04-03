Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,061 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 601% compared to the average daily volume of 579 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 185,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,163,000 after acquiring an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,405,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after acquiring an additional 382,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

