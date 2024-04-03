DEI Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.60 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $148.60 million and $8.42 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00150380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008971 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

