Prom Self Reported Market Cap Tops $250.89 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $13.75 or 0.00020717 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $250.89 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014594 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00022847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,413.77 or 1.00082646 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00134864 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.45181929 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $5,342,427.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.