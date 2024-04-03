UMB Bank n.a. Sells 419 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total value of $2,914,455.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,129.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $2,914,455.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,853 shares in the company, valued at $10,587,129.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $275.33 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

