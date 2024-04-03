JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
