Coastline Trust Co Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,460,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,212,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $501,562,000 after purchasing an additional 201,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,248,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

