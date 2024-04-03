Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 25.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,388,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 63.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,892,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $206.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.