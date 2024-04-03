StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

NYSEARCA XAR traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $137.14. 13,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,511. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $108.32 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day moving average of $127.80.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

