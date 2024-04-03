StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 292 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. 3,586,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,475. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

