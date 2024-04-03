ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Boosted by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 2.3% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,971,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ASML by 34.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded up $11.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $978.63. The company had a trading volume of 401,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $941.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $762.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $386.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $982.60.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

