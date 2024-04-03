North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Atkore accounts for 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.19% of Atkore worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Atkore by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atkore by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 179,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.84. The stock had a trading volume of 135,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.14 and a twelve month high of $194.98.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

