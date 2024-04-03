North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Buys 47,697 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,697 shares during the quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after buying an additional 228,436 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of FMC by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FMC by 29.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,822,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 639,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FMC shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

FMC Stock Down 0.5 %

FMC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,789. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.52. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $125.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

