iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) is Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,070 shares during the period. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN makes up about 8.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 1.76% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DJP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2,858.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

DJP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 69,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

